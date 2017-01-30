Translate to: 

Blitzboks crowned Vegas champs

Blitzboks crowned Vegas champs
Blitzbokke celebrating in Vegas. Photo: Rugby365
NATIONAL NEWS - The Springbok Sevens powered their way to their fourth title in five tournaments this year, opening up a massive 23 point lead at the top of the HSBC World Sevens Series log with a hard-fought win in the Las Vegas Sevens.

The win gave the Blitzboks their third title in a row after winning in Wellington and Sydney, and added to their Dubai victory and final loss in Cape Town sees them commanding the World Series and a step closer to their goal of winning the Series for the first time under coach Neil Powell and second time in history.

But while the other victories were peppered with finesse, this one was a grind as the Blitzboks literally clawed their way through the tournament, beating Australia 17-14 in the quarters on Sunday, before a narrow and tense 20-17 win over the USA in the semis and then a heated 19-12 win over arch rivals and defending champions Fiji in the final.

It was Fiji’s discipline that let them down as they conceded a yellow and red card in the final, taking away any hopes they had of catching a Blitzbok side inspired by Rosco Speckman’s magic.

And while they struggled without stars Kwagga Smith and Seabelo Senatla, who have left the team for 15s rugby, they still had enough firepower and a good enough defence to win the tournament.
 
08:23 (GMT+2), Mon, 06 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Denial
Denial
Acclaimed writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt must battle for...
Live by night
Live by night
A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the...
The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
What do you think is the main cause of deaths on South African roads?
Speed
George Herald 77%
Alchohol
George Herald 15%
Unroadworthy vehicles
George Herald 8%
Men
Women
Search
DonCharles
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 50.
BeautyBushy
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up