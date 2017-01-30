Translate to: 

Stormers ditch co-captain policy

Siya Kolisi. Image: twitter.com
NATIONAL NEWS - Expect Siya Kolisi to be named on Tuesday as the leader the DHL Stormers will follow into action in the coming Vodacom Super Rugby season.

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck did not announce his new captain as anticipated on Monday as he had only just informed the team of his decision.

However, the announcement will be made on Tuesday by press release, and it is expected that it will be Springbok flanker Kolisi.

Last season the Stormers had a dual captaincy policy, with Juan de Jongh and Frans Malherbe sharing the armband in the same way that the Highlanders leaders have in the past, but Fleck says that the players decided that they preferred to have an identified leader.

“The co-captaincy was my idea and I was in favour of it last year as we had a young group of leaders,” said Fleck on Monday.

“However, I have consulted with the team over this and the preference is for one captain who the guys can identify as the leader and can base themselves around. So we will have a captain and a vice-captain, and it will be announced tomorrow (Tuesday) as we have only just informed the players of the choice of captain.”

Fleck said that while the Stormers would have one identified leader in the absence of the injured Juan de Jongh, who will miss most of the season through injury, there would still be a wider group of senior players that would form the leadership group.

“We have identified seven guys who will share the responsibilities,” said the coach.

Fleck agreed that the experience of Schalk Burger will be missed in the coming Super Rugby season.
 
08:14 (GMT+2), Tue, 21 February 2017
