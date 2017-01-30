Important role for Sharks’ French connection

Patrick Lambie. Image: twitter.com

By all accounts Poitrenaud has fitted in well with the Sharks in training, and is even getting used to the stifling Durban summer humidity.

This was confirmed by Lambie, who will start this season after missing out through injury for much of 2016, before the Sharks departed for Australia last week. The Sharks open their 2017 Vodacom Super Rugby campaign against the Reds in Brisbane on Friday.

Presumably one player that will be sticking closer to Poitrenaud to learn than most of the other squad members will be Curwin Bosch.

The youngster enjoyed a strong debut Currie Cup season last year after making his Super Rugby debut towards the end of the competition and he is favoured to start, with Poitrenaud as back-up, when the Sharks start their season in Brisbane.

Understandably for one so young, Bosch can be erratic at times, and he cost the Sharks with mistakes last year on occasion, but the positive far outweighed the negative and his development during the season will be watched with interest.

And, of course, there is also always Poitrenaud on hand to help share the pressure, with the Frenchman also likely to wear the No 15 during the course of the season.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Cell C Sharks have boasted a rich tradition of French recruits that have had a massive impact on their title aspirations and this year could be no different.Although at the age of 34 Clement Poitrenaud is most certainly entering into the last phase of a career that saw him claim 39 international caps for France as a fullback, it is according to Sharks captain Pat Lambie that experience that will be most invaluable to the Sharks this year.“Coming from the French winter, Clement found the pre-season heat in Durban very tough but he has fitted in really well and is popular among the players,” said Lambie.“His English is really good. He struggled in the humidity, as well did, but emerged through it with flying colours. He has endeared himself to the squad and we have learned a lot from him.”When Poitrenaud was recruited last October it was understood then that guiding Bosch would be part of his brief, and he has an important role to play has Bosch boasts massive potential and if he finds his feet quickly he could off-set the loss of Springbok Willie le Roux since last year’s competition.