Mitchell eyes Super Rugby return

Drew Mitchell

The Super Rugby season begins on February 23 and runs until August 5 with a three-week break in June for internationals.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Drew Mitchell is keen to finish his career at home when his contract with French club Toulon ends in June and says Super Rugby side ACT Brumbies is a possible destination.Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham said last week he would be keen to bring in the winger and his teammate Matt Giteau, who has already said he is leaving Toulon."Where my head's at, I'm leaning towards coming home," Mitchell, who moved to France in 2013, told reporters in Brisbane on Tuesday. "Maybe open to the Brumbies, not so much about being open to Canberra. I don't know how I'd do there."I've spoken about wanting to come home and finish but they're discussions I've got to have with people at home - whether they want to, or whether they want you to could be two different things. Hopefully it's not," added the 32-year-old.Mitchell, who has 71 test caps for the Wallabies, previously played for the Queensland Reds, Western Force and New South Wales Waratahs in Super Rugby.He suffered a thigh injury late last year in a Top 14 game in France and has not played since.Mitchell also had surgery on a lingering groin injury last year and he said he thought the injuries had had some bearing on contract negotiations with Toulon owner Mourad Boudjellal."I've been speaking with Mourad a couple of times but unfortunately I got injured, so those talks have been put on ice," he said."I'm not really too sure where I stand with him."