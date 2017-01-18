Translate to: 

Half-backs can bring Sharks cheer

Half-backs can bring Sharks cheer
Patrick Lambie. Image: twitter.com
NATIONAL NEWS - If you asked Cell C Sharks coach Robert du Preez what he wishes for most from Friday night’s Super Rugby warm-up clash with the Toyota Cheetahs, a safe passage through the 80 minutes for all the halfbacks might feature quite high up on his list.

The past few years have seen early season injuries to key players that have derailed the Sharks plans, with Pat Lambie, who captains the side in this game at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, being ruled out in the pre-season in 2016 and only making it onto the field in May.
 
The concussion he suffered in the first test match of the season at Newlands in June saw him miss the rest of the Sharks’ campaign, with his appearances in the black and white No 10 being limited to just three.

Another player who missed most of the year through injury was Cobus Reinach. The Springbok No 9 returns to rugby on Friday off the bench and will be eager to get going again after spending almost a year sidelined.
 
When he is on top of his game Reinach is an important player to the Sharks, as is Lambie, and you sense if they want to improve on last year’s efforts, when they were the third South African qualifier for the play-offs, it might depend on those two being fit and able to make on-field contributions.

Friday’s match will kick off at 6.30pm and contrary to earlier impressions, the main game will be played over a full 80 minutes (it is the curtain-raiser between teams made up of Cheetahs and Sharks fringe players that will be played over just 60 minutes).

Du Preez has called up what he considers a near full strength side for the game against the Currie Cup champions, who lost 43-7 to the DHL Stormers in Harare last weekend. It is clear that Du Preez is seeing the match as a dress rehearsal for the opening Super Rugby clash with the Reds in Brisbane at the end of the month.

“We are playing two games and while the earlier game will have a number of players pushing for a place in the side for Brisbane, the team for the later game will closely resemble what we have in mind for the Reds,” said Du Preez at the team announcement press conference in Durban.

“But there are still three weeks to go until that match and we play another game against the Bulls next week so we must not get ahead of ourselves.”

Du Preez, who takes over as head coach this year from former director of rugby Gary Gold, who resigned in the off-season, says his charges have travelled a long way since the end of the Currie Cup season, which ended disappointingly for the Durbanites when they failed to secure a place in the play-offs.
 
08:37 (GMT+2), Fri, 03 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...
Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
It has recently come to light that the amount of sick days taken by George Municipality officials amounts to 25 years. Do you think employees generally abuse their sick leave?
Yes
George Herald 95%
No
George Herald 5%
Men
Women
Search
Base_Note
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 37 and 58.
Beachrunner
I'm a 72 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 52 and 70.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up