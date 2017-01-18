Translate to: 

Stormers got what they wanted

Stormers got what they wanted
Coach Robbie Fleck. Image: twitter.com
NATIONAL NEWS - Coach Robbie Fleck is not fooling himself and he reckons there is much work still to be done, but overall he was satisfied with his DHL Stormers team’s 43-7 win over the Toyota Cheetahs in the first warm-up match of the season in Harare at the weekend.

The Stormers scored seven tries in the game against the Currie Cup champions at the National Sports Stadium, and Fleck was understandably happy with that result.

“It was a good start for us and all the goals we set for ourselves this weekend were achieved,” said the coach.

“We saw a few glimpses of the hard work we did in the pre-season, but we are certainly not there yet and still have a long way to go.”

The Stormers have two more games to play before their first Super Rugby match against the Vodacom Bulls at Newlands on 25 February. They travel to George this week to play the South Western District Eagles before hosting the Emirates Lions in Cape Town on 11 February. The Harare experience will enable the Stormers players to approach those games with some confidence.

“We scored some decent tries from turnover ball and it is always nice when you see some results from what you are working on. As management there were quite a few things that excited us. But there are definitely also aspects that we still need to work on.”

The Stormers will shortly be welcoming Blitzbok legend Seabelo Senatla back from Sevens duty. Senatla will play his last tournament in Sydney this weekend and then be available for the Stormers for the entire Super Rugby season. His pace will be welcomed by Fleck’s team, and possibly by the Springboks in June.
 
09:01 (GMT+2), Mon, 30 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...
Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Over the past decade Victoria Bay’s favourite look-out point has undergone a transformation from natural rocky outcrop to a landmark where families go to remember their loved ones. Every month more plaques are erected in memory of a family member. Visitors in general, seem to be fascinated and even take photos of this enshrined corner. The question is how Georgians view this corner and the proliferation of plaques?
I think it's a nice idea
George Herald 17%
I don't like it
George Herald 83%
Men
Women
Search
Ligsoeker
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 54.
Italobiker
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 58.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up