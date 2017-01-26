Ankle tap: Bok player Johan Goosen shoots friend in ankle

Springbok fly-half Johan Goosen. Image: twitter.com

“Goosen was very traumatised about the incident. He had to receive treatment and the victim has undergone an operation yesterday and today. Both the statements must still be obtained. Because of medical reasons they were not fit to give statements and we will continue today with our investigation.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Eastern Cape police have confirmed that Springbok fly-half Johan Goosen shot his friend in the ankle at his Lilly Flanders farm this week.His friend was rushed to hospital in Bloemfontein on Tuesday morning shortly after Goosen accidentally opened fire with a hunting rifle.The police’s Marinda Mills says the pair have not yet given statements as they were both undergoing medical treatment.