Announcement expected on Coetzee’s future as Springbok coach

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee. Image: twitter.com

It’s also been confirmed that SA Rugby’s high performance committee, who recommend a preferred candidate for the position to the Exco, have not received any notifications at this point of a possible change of coach but it’s not required to go through them at this point in the process.

NATIONAL NEWS - SA Rugby is expected to make a statement on Thursday regarding Allister Coetzee’s position as head coach of the Springboks following a review of results and performances in 2016.It’s being widely reported that Coetzee will stay in the post in the short-term, with a home series against France looming.EWN Sport can confirm that as of yesterday, Munster Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, who has been touted as a possible replacement, has not been contacted by SA Rugby over replacing Coetzee.