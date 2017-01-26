Translate to: 

Announcement expected on Coetzee’s future as Springbok coach

Announcement expected on Coetzee’s future as Springbok coach
Springbok coach Allister Coetzee. Image: twitter.com
NATIONAL NEWS - SA Rugby is expected to make a statement on Thursday regarding Allister Coetzee’s position as head coach of the Springboks following a review of results and performances in 2016.

It’s being widely reported that Coetzee will stay in the post in the short-term, with a home series against France looming.

EWN Sport can confirm that as of yesterday, Munster Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, who has been touted as a possible replacement, has not been contacted by SA Rugby over replacing Coetzee.

It’s also been confirmed that SA Rugby’s high performance committee, who recommend a preferred candidate for the position to the Exco, have not received any notifications at this point of a possible change of coach but it’s not required to go through them at this point in the process.
 
10:42 (GMT+2), Thu, 26 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains...
Jou Romeo
Jou Romeo
Wanneer die begroting vir Romeo & Juliet gesny word vir opgraderings...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Over the past decade Victoria Bay’s favourite look-out point has undergone a transformation from natural rocky outcrop to a landmark where families go to remember their loved ones. Every month more plaques are erected in memory of a family member. Visitors in general, seem to be fascinated and even take photos of this enshrined corner. The question is how Georgians view this corner and the proliferation of plaques?
I think it's a nice idea
George Herald 26%
I don't like it
George Herald 74%
Men
Women
Search
Love_TKO
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 40.
Assebliefmylief
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 34 and 60.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up