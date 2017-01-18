Translate to: 

New Zealand's Milner-Skudder up for World Cup

New Zealand's Milner-Skudder up for World Cup
All Blacks winger Nehe Milner-Skudder. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - All Blacks winger Nehe Milner-Skudder signed a three-year contract extension on Wednesday, committing himself to New Zealand's Rugby World Cup defence in 2019.

Milner-Skudder missed most of 2016 with a shoulder injury after bursting onto the international scene in 2015, scoring six tries in the All Blacks successful World Cup campaign.

The 26-year-old said staying in New Zealand was an easy decision as he wanted to add to his eight test caps and the All Blacks refuse to select overseas-based players.

"It's been an absolute honour to represent my country and wear the All Blacks jersey and the only way to do that again is to stay in New Zealand," he said.

"Hopefully, I can play well enough to be considered for selection again, but as always there is some massive competition there."

Milner-Skudder said he was now fully fit and hoping to break back into the All Blacks for this year's blockbuster tour by the British and Irish Lions.

He will also stay with defending champions the Wellington Hurricanes in the Super Rugby competition.
 
08:20 (GMT+2), Wed, 25 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains...
Jou Romeo
Jou Romeo
Wanneer die begroting vir Romeo & Juliet gesny word vir opgraderings...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the recent fires raging across the Western Cape is a result of arson?
Yes
George Herald 96%
No
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
islington
I'm a 64 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 62.
Robocop477
I'm a 63 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 48 and 66.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up