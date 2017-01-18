'Saru is bribing people not to hire me!'

Former Springbok coach, Peter de Villiers.

The 59-year-old, who has held low-profile gigs since his contract with the national side wasn’t renewed in 2011, alleges the South African Rugby Union (Saru) is sabotaging his future employment.

In an interview with the radio show Jo’burg PM, De Villiers claims members of the local governing body have paid Boland bribes not to hire him.



De Villiers has twice, in 2015 and 2016, been linked with the Cavaliers’ head coach position, only to lose out to other, relatively obscure candidates.



“They will never allow me to go to any rugby union in South Africa. What I heard very early last year is that people from SARU paid Boland actually, or offered them money not to even consider me,” he said.



“I heard it from a very good source.”

