Arsenal's Wenger charged with misconduct

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Image: twitter.com

Wenger has until 1800 GMT on Thursday to respond.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.Wenger was angered by a decision to award Burnley a penalty late in the game on Sunday which Arsenal won 2-1."It is alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official," the FA said in a statement."It is further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct."