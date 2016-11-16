Translate to: 

Saracens grind past Sale

Saracens grind past Sale
Owen Farrell. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Saracens made it four victories out of four in the Champions Cup but had to work hard for their 24-10 victory over Sale Sharks at the AJ Bell Stadium in England on Sunday.

Coming off the back of a 50-3 hammering at Allianz Park last weekend, Sale were looking to end a run of nine straight European defeats.

After a back and forth opening 10 minutes, it was Saracens who opened the scoring with a penalty from the ever reliable boot of Owen Farrell.

Sale flyhalf AJ MacGinty kicked three points from the tee to level the scores on the half hour mark.

With neither side able to cross the tryline in the opening 40 minutes, a second Farrell penalty on half-time was the only addition to the scoreboard.

At the start of the second half, Saracens began to wear down the Sale defence. Sharks hooker Rob Webber was shown yellow for collapsing a maul.

Despite Saracens failing to take advantage of the extra man, they were awarded another chance when Sale's Bryn Evans was sent to the sin-bin for a deliberate knock on.

After two earlier misses, Farrell eventually kicked his third penalty of the evening to increase his side's lead to six points.

Much to the despair of Steve Diamond, Sale were given a third yellow card of the evening with ten minutes to go, TJ Ioane dismissed for a questionably dangerous tackle on George Kruis. Farrell added another three points from the resulting penalty.
 
