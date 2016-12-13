Translate to: 

Springbok coach Coetzee’s future to be decided in January

Springbok coach Coetzee’s future to be decided in January
Springbok coach Allister Coetzee. Image: twitter.com
NATIONAL NEWS - The future of beleaguered Springbok coach Allister Coetzee will be revealed in January after he submitted a review of his team’s dismal 2016 season to South Africa Rugby’s Springbok Steering Committee on Tuesday.

Coetzee and senior players, outgoing captain Adriaan Strauss, Pat Lambie and Tendai Mtawarira, gave their analysis of the worst year in Bok history in which the twice World Cup winners lost eight of their 12 tests.

The panel included SA Rugby’s High Performance Committee, as well as CEO Jurie Roux and president Mark Alexander, and the latter suggested there would be no snap decisions on Coetzee’s future.

“We know Springbok supporters and our partners are looking to us for instant answers and many of them may want to see heads roll,” Alexander said in a statement.

“But building winning teams is not an exact science and we want to make sure that the changes we make are the right solutions to our current problems.

“This was not a witch hunt but a proper process to interrogate where things went wrong with a focus on finding answers and ensuring that it does not happen again.”

Alexander added that the review will continue in the New Year.

“We will act upon whatever interventions are identified as being necessary by all involved,” he said. “I would expect that process to be completed before the end of January.”

There has been an outcry from fans over South Africa’s performances this year, including a first ever loss to Italy, a first home defeat by Ireland, a maiden loss in Argentina and a record 57-15 mauling by arch-rivals New Zealand.
 
08:36 (GMT+2), Wed, 14 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think a stronger law enforcement presence will discourage people from consuming alcohol on beaches?
Definitely!
George Herald 84%
No, if they want to drink they'll find a way.
George Herald 16%
Men
Women
Search
Big_Bad_Wolf
I'm a 33 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 45.
Kirsten32
I'm a 32 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 22 and 40.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up