Habana in fine form for Toulon

Legendary Springbok wing Bryan Habana was in fine form for Toulon in their 37-10 victory over Bordeaux-Bègles at Stade Félix Mayol at the weekend. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Legendary Springbok wing Bryan Habana was in fine form for Toulon in their 37-10 victory over Bordeaux-Bègles at Stade Félix Mayol at the weekend.

The former Stormers, Bulls and Lions flyer crossed for the opening try in Toulon's win which moved them in to third place in the Top 14 standings.

Elsewhere, ex Lions and Sharks scrum-half Rory Kockott scored a try as Castres registered their first away win of the campaign when they beat Lyon 23-19 at the Matmut Stadium in Lyon.

Meanwhile, former Stormers and Kings flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis contributed 16 points, via five conversions and two penalties, and ex Bulls utility forward Jacques du Plessis scored a try as Montpellier claimed a 51-37 triumph at Grenoble for whom former Lions lock Hendrik Roodt scored a try.

And in another high-scoring affair at Stade Jean Bouin in Paris, former Bulls loose forward Jono Ross scored one of Stade Français' eight tries as they claimed a deserved 51-5 win over Bayonne.

Meanwhile, in the Pro12, former Cheetahs coach, Stormers director of rugby and head of SA Rugby's Rugby Department Rassie Erasmus' Munster consolidated their position at the top of the table with a hard fought 16-15 away win over Glasgow at Scotstoun.

In other action, former Lions and Springbok fly-half Marnitz Boshoff came on as a replacement for Connacht and scored his first points for the Irish province via a conversion in their 47-8 win over Treviso in Galway. Ex Stormers wing Danie Poolman also got his name onto the scoresheet courtesy of a first-half try.
 
08:34 (GMT+2), Tue, 06 December 2016
