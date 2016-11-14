Big start for Blitzboks in Dubai

Seabelo Senatla.

Earlier in the day the Springbok Sevens team kicked off their 2016/17 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series season in style, scoring eight tries as they swept Uganda aside 46-0.

NATIONAL NEWS - A brace of tries by world Sevens Player of the Year Seabelo Senatla killed off Scotland’s hopes of an upset at the Dubai Sevens, with the Blitzboks eventually running away 21-5 victors in their second game of the tournament.Scotland, who beat the Blitzboks with a last-minute try in London earlier this year to win the London Sevens, were up 5-0 at the break but were hit hard by a yellow card to Fraser Lyle that shifted the game in the favour of the South Africans.It was first Senatla who spotted a gap and surged through to score before Rosko Specman won a kick and chase to take the Blitzboks into double figures.Senatla closed off the game with a late try to take his tournament tally to four in two games after scoring twice in the opening game against Uganda.