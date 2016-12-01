Translate to: 

Strauss has back injury

Springbok captain Adriaan Strauss.
NATIONAL NEWS - Springbok captain Adriaan Strauss looks set to miss the start of the 2017 Vodacom Super Rugby competition after he underwent a back operation on Thursday in Pretoria

Strauss has been playing with the back injury for the past few months and has been suffering from the pain throughout the European tour when he led the Springboks for the last time before retiring from international rugby.

Upon his return he saw a specialist and it was decided to have the operation immediately in order to help him recover in time to play a meaningful part in the Vodacom Bulls’ Super Rugby campaign next season.

The Bok captain underwent the operation and will be in the High Care unit at a top Pretoria hospital for another day before he is allowed to be moved back to a general ward.
 
