Mark Alexander.

National Freedom Party member Mandlenkosi Mabika questioned why the messages coming from the coach and captain were so different.

NATIONAL NEWS - South African Rugby Union (Saru) president Mark Alexander has refused to publicly back Springbok coach Allister Coetzee before a committee in parliament‚ saying the matter will be discussed next month when Saru meets to discuss the team’s performance this year.The Springboks have had a dismal season and Alexander admitted that “not blooding new players has caught up with us” and that “we need to turn this boat around”.He said Saru would hold a conference next month to create a blueprint that would outline the standard conditioning that would be required for players in the various teams.The 2016 season review‚ set for December 13‚ would also include a coaching review and a review of the policy for fielding players coming from overseas.Alexander said following the review‚ overseas players were likely to be the exception.Several MPs asked Alexander whether he still had confidence in Coetzee’s coaching.