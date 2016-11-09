Translate to: 

Etzebeth to miss Italy test

Etzebeth to miss Italy test
Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth. Image: twitter.com
NATIONAL NEWS - Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will miss Saturday’s test against Italy in Florence but it appears he may still have a chance of playing against Wales in the last match of the tour on 26 November.

Etzebeth was concussed and had to leave the field after half an hour of South Africa’s 37-21 defeat to England at Twickenham at the weekend.

Coach Allister Coetzee has confirmed that Etzebeth will be unavailable for the Italy game, but there has been no mention of him leaving the tour, so it can be assumed that the Boks are hoping he will be fit to face the Welsh seven days later.

Coetzee said no replacement will be called from South Africa to cover for Etzebeth against Italy as there is sufficient lock cover in the squad.

Pieter-Steph du Toit played blindside flank against England but is normally a lock, and Lood de Jager, who wore the No 5 at Twickenham, is usually a No 4 lock anyway.

Franco Mostert, who came onto the field as a replacement for Etzebeth in London, can provide cover, while both Willem Alberts and Oupa Mohoje are loose-forwards who have had experience of playing in the second row.

It is likely that the Boks will start with De Jager and Du Toit as their second row combination in Florence, with Mohoje returning to the blindside flank and Mostert continuing on the replacements bench.

However, the team will only be announced on Thursday.

The Boks had their loose-forward options bolstered when they arrived in Italy as they were joined by Cheetahs flanker Uzair Cassiem, who will enter the equation as a possible openside flank selection.

Cassiem flew back to South Africa after the game against the Barbarians but was called back when Roelof Smit injured himself in training last week.

Bryan Habana missed the England test because of injury but was back in training on Monday.

It will be interesting to see if Habana is selected for Saturday for as the Boks continue to falter the point of playing veterans who probably won’t be at the next World Cup becomes more and more questionable.

Coetzee is going to come under increasing pressure to blood youngsters like Jamba Ulengo, and rightly so.
 
09:06 (GMT+2), Tue, 15 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...
The Accountant
The Accountant
As a math savant uncooks the books for a new client, the Treasury...
Eintlik nogal baie
Eintlik nogal baie
Jay is a guy at a crossroads in his life and when he meets Ally, his life...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you going away for the December holidays?
No, I can't afford it
George Herald 57%
No, I'm working
George Herald 30%
Yes
George Herald 13%
Men
Women
Search
Boertjie132
I'm a 50 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 21 and 55.
Mr_P1981
I'm a 35 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 38.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up