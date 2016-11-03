Coetzee opts for youth against Baabaas

Partick Lambie. Photo: SPORTAL.co.nz

The Boks will start with a new halfback pairing in Rudy Paige and Patrick Lambie, with the rest of the backline consisting of Ulengo, Janse van Rensburg, Venter, Petersen and Jesse Kriel, who will start his first match for the Boks at fullback.

NATIONAL NEWS - Patrick Lambie will captain a new-look Springbok team to face the Barbarians on Saturday at Wembley Stadium. The squad includes nine uncapped players, six of whom are in the starting line-up.The newcomers in the starting line-up are RG Snyman, Roelof Smit, Jamba Ulengo, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Francois Venter and Sergeal Petersen.Tendai Mtawarira, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Oupa Mohoje are the only forwards that started for the Springboks against the All Blacks in Durban last month.Lourens Adriaanse returns to tighthead prop in place of Vincent Koch. Snyman will partner the newly named SA Rugby Player of the Year du Toit.Openside flanker Smit comes in for the injured Francois Louw, with the final change in the pack will see Nizaam Carr taking over the No 8 jersey from Warren Whiteley who is also not available for the match.