Beaumont called into England squad

Eddie Jones's side play home matches against South Africa, Fiji, Argentina and Australia over sucessive weekends during the international break.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Uncapped forward Josh Beaumont has been called into the England squad for next week's pre-November internationals training camp in Portugal as cover for lock Courtney Lawes.Sale Sharks captain Beaumont, son of World Rugby chairman and former England skipper Bill, missed his chance to make a test debut in the Six Nations and Australia tour this year because of injury.Lawes, who has a swollen knee, will remain with the squad but joins an injury list already including regular starters in the second row, Maro Itoje and George Kruis.