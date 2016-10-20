Coaching Indaba the beginning of a new way forward for SA Rugby

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee. Image: twitter.com

NATIONAL NEWS - South Africa’s six Super Rugby franchises attended the South African Coaching Indaba, with Springbok coach Allister Coetzee, his management team, referees, former national coaches and captains.The two-day workshop to address on-field performance by South African teams, had mapped out a new way forward for South African rugby, said acting president, Mark Alexander.“These have been two of the best days in my time as a rugby administrator,” said Alexander.“The willingness of the coaches to share their insights and the energy they brought to the discussions was outstanding. We have built relationships and opened conversations over the past two days that have not been a traditional part of our very competitive and combative rugby landscape.”Allister Coetzee said that he had been excited by the Indaba. It had broken new ground by mapping out a number of interventions at the elite level of the game.“We shared ideas on where we are strong and where we can improve in all facets of the play,” he said.Coetzee added that they would be producing a document as a result of the discussions they had around different skill sets.“We will also be holding an Indaba solely on conditioning before the end of the year and having opened this conversation we are planning to hold a follow up session between the Springbok management and Super Rugby coaches before the start of the 2017 Super Rugby season.”He said that they know that the impact of a two-day Indaba won’t be felt immediately. But the work they did was not the end of a process.