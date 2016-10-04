Translate to: 

Pocock hopeful of All Blacks return

Star forward David Pocock. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Star forward David Pocock is optimistic of being fit after a month out with a broken hand as the Wallabies look to halt the All Blacks' bid for a world-record 18th consecutive test win on Saturday.

The back-rower has been out of action since picking up the injury in Australia's Rugby Championship win over Argentina in Perth last month.

The setback continued his wretched run with injuries during a chequered playing career, which has included two knee reconstructions, ankle and calf trouble and a fractured eye socket.

But he came through a non-contact training session Monday and is hopeful of being ready for the Bledisloe Cup clash at Eden Park in Auckland, where Australia haven't won since 1986.

"It's feeling pretty good," he told reporters in Sydney Tuesday ahead of testing his hand in a contact session.

"I've done all the rehab that's been required, the last little bit is the uncontrolled contact, see how that goes.

"Yesterday was good, enjoy training in the rain so we'll see what today holds."

Fellow flanker Sean McMahon's recovery from an ankle injury has been slower and he is unlikely to feature on Saturday.

"It's a bit of a long shot as you'd expect it was with the type of injury that it was but I'll just keep trotting away and working on building the strength back into it and see where that takes it," he told the Australian Rugby Union website.
 
08:25 (GMT+2), Tue, 18 October 2016
