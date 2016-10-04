Translate to: 

Paige keeping his head straight

Bok scrumhalf Rudy Paige.
NATIONAL NEWS - With the Vodacom Blue Bulls looking for some good news, Bok scrumhalf Rudy Paige is set to provide them with it when they name their side to face DHL Western Province in their Currie Cup semifinal at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Paige has overcome the concussion protocols that kept him out of the Bok test last week and is likely to start for the Bulls in the match, helping coach Nollis Marais out of a scrumhalf conundrum he had.

There still remains a question-mark over Piet van Zyl’s selection as he was still complaining of illness after being concussed in the Bok training last Thursday, after a collision with prop Vincent Koch left him dazed.

But Van Zyl will have a final test on Thursday morning before the team announcement where Ivan van Zyl is on standbye if he is unable to pass the ding-dong test.

Paige was all smiles though at passing the test, and gave a bit of insight at what he had to do to pass the concussion protocol.

“I’ve passed my ding dong test, this is my first training session back with the team. I’m a bit tired, but I’m happy as there are no symptoms at the moment,” Paige said.

“It’s a lot of questions, some walking on a straight line. A balance test, and to see you can still remember things. It’s a lot of memory things and to obviously see if your hand and eye co-ordination and balance are still fine.”

Paige was part of the Lions squad in 2011 but not part of the 22 that won the cup in that year, so there lies an unbelievable desire to get the trophy in his hands.

“Personally I’ve never played in a Currie Cup final before, I was part of the Lions squad in 2011 but I wasn’t in the 22. So for me, I haven’t played in a final yet. That makes it more important to focus on this weekend’s game. I think everything else will come as a bonus but for this weekend, for 80 minutes we need to be very good and we need to be on our game.

“I would like to play Currie Cup for as long as I can. It’s obviously something I grew up watching and something I enjoy. I can play with the friends I spent the whole year with. I love playing Currie Cup rugby and I’m excited to get a chance to play again this weekend.”

Never short of a chirp, Paige has noticed it has gone quiet in the chats with his Bok team-mates Juan de Jongh and Bongi Mbonambi, both who normally share much banter with the Bulls vice-captain.
 
07:34 (GMT+2), Thu, 13 October 2016
