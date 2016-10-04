Scrumhalf concussion conundrum for Bulls

Scrumhalf Rudy Paige.

Other than halfback, where Van Zyl was in great form in the Currie Cup but Paige is the incumbent, the Bulls will also welcome back captain Arno Botha from injury in time for the semifinal.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Vodacom Blue Bulls are patiently waiting for not one, but two concussion tests to conclude this Wednesday before they know who their scrumhalves will be for Saturday’s Currie Cup semifinal against DHL Western Province.Rudy Paige returned to the team on Monday following his stint with the Springboks in this year’s Castle Lager Rugby Championship but still needs to complete his concussion protocol after taking a knock during the Springboks’ win over Australia a fortnight ago.But what wasn’t expected was the news that Piet van Zyl also needs to overcome a concussion test after taking a knock while standing in for Paige at the Bok camp.According to team doctor Herman Rossouw Van Zyl took a knock at the Bok training on Thursday last week and still needs to complete the concussion protocol as well before he can be cleared to play in the semi.“But both players passed their tests on Monday so I am hopeful they will be able to do the same on Wednesday,” Rossouw told Supersport.com.That would be good news for coach Nollis Marais ahead of the north-south derby, especially as it will leave him with a number of interesting selections.