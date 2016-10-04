De Jager cited over incident against New Zealand

South Africa lock Lood de Jager. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - South Africa lock Lood de Jager has been cited for alleged foul play during a heavy Rugby Championship loss to New Zealand in Durban this weekend, the competition organisers said on Sunday.
De Jager made an illegal, no-arms charge into a ruck with eight minutes left of a final-round match, which the All Blacks won 57-15 to achieve a record victory for them against the Springboks.
French referee Jerome Garces reacted by yellow-carding the 2015 South African Rugby Player of the Year, who plays for Bloemfontein-based Super Rugby franchise Central Cheetahs.
However, after reviewing the incident the citing commissioner considered the incident had met the red-card threshold for foul play.
When De Jager was sent to the sin-bin, New Zealand exploited their numerical superiority to score three converted tries through Codie Taylor, Ben Smith and Liam Squire.
Replacement hooker Taylor was yellow-carded in the final minute for a high tackle.
