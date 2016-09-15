Translate to: 

All Blacks sound ominous warning

All Blacks sound ominous warning
Ben Smith. Image: www.youtube.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The All Blacks arrived in Durban from Argentina on Monday afternoon in a mood that should be seen as ominous to those Springbok supporters who might have hoped they’d have lost a bit of motivation after clinching the Castle Lager Rugby Championship over a fortnight ago.

This era of All Blacks has locked into high achievement and have already broken several records, but according to their fullback Ben Smith, there is one outstanding record they are determined to achieve. A win over the Boks at Kings Park will equal the record held by two previous All Black teams and South Africa for a major rugby nation of 17 consecutive wins.

That will leave them one away from claiming the record for themselves, and they will get that opportunity when they play Australia in Auckland later in the month.

And just for good measure, their second row behemoth Brodie Retallick reckons that for all the dominance the Kiwis have enjoyed in international rugby this year, with few teams managing to come within 20 points of them, the All Blacks are still searching for an 80 minute performance.

Whether they can manage that in Durban is probably a subject for debate, because the All Blacks have had to fly around the world to get here. Smith agrees that the science of recovering from the long flights is going to have to be spot on.

“Obviously for us there will be a big emphasis on recovery early in the week and then a strong focus on getting our plan right when we do get down to training,” said the fullback.

“We will work on getting our bodies right early in the week and then get the work done when we are back in our normal pattern. One of the things that motivates us though is the travel. It is a big challenge to go to Argentina and then South Africa and we like to take on that challenge and prove that we can do it.”

One advantage over previous visits that the All Blacks enjoy this time is that they will be playing at sea level. So the time spent acclimatising to the altitude has been taken out of the equation in their short build-up week.
 
08:31 (GMT+2), Tue, 04 October 2016
