Translate to: 

We're harsh on ourselves - Proudfoot

We're harsh on ourselves - Proudfoot
Forwards coach Matt Proudfoot. Image: twitter.com
NATIONAL NEWS - They say introspection is the best form of criticism, and if this is true, then the Springbok management team have had a healthy dollop of this over the past few weeks.

After struggling with their opening season at the helm of the national side, the Bok management have been heavily criticised – especially the coaching staff of Mzwandile Stick and Chean Roux for their roles in the Bok set-up, with coach Allister Coetzee coming in for a lot of flack as well.

It is understandable given their results, scraping home to a test series win over Ireland, a last minute win in Nelspruit before losses in Salta, Brisbane and Christchurch and with a public looking for progress and results, the Bok management are very much under pressure going into Saturday’s Castle Lager Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld.

This week forwards coach Matt Proudfoot staunchly defended his coaching team, and revealed that they are harder on themselves than the public will ever be, showing how the management team are handling the pressure that comes with their jobs as guardians of the Springbok brand.

Proudfoot said while there was a lot of criticism in both the media and on social media, the Bok management team are “harsh” on each other and speak “honestly” about things that go right and wrong during the games they coach.

“We as a coaching staff, we look at ourselves really harshly. When we have a coaching meeting we close the door. Allister has created an environment where honesty prevails,” Proudfoot said.

“If Johan (van Graan) feels I’ve overstepped the mark or done something wrong, he has the license to say ‘Matt I need better from you’. I’m just speaking about my department, because that is the only thing I can speak of. I will respond to that.

“What goes into the press or the blog pages, that has to be there. People are passionate about rugby in this country and we feel that responsibility. It is good we feel that responsibility because else we don’t care about this game or the Springbok brand in South Africa.”

Proudfoot also channelled a bit of karma in explaining the way the Boks handle criticism within the camp.
 
08:51 (GMT+2), Wed, 28 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think law enforcement is doing enough in George to keep our roads safe?
Yes, I am happy with law enforcement's efforts
George Herald 10%
No, there are still too many dangerous drivers on our roads
George Herald 90%
Men
Women
Search
TrueRomantic
I'm a 80 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 70.
LennySA
I'm a 36 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up