Translate to: 

Latu replaces Polota-Nau in Wallabies squad

Latu replaces Polota-Nau in Wallabies squad
Uncapped hooker Tolu Latu.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Uncapped hooker Tolu Latu and winger Sefa Naivalu have been called up to the Australia squad for their final two Rugby Championship matches against South Africa and Argentina.

Latu forced his way into contention following impressive form in the domestic National Rugby championship and replaces veteran hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau, who has also been battling an arm injury.

"It is disappointing for Tatafu, who has been one of the most consistent and valued members of our finishers off the bench, he needs time to get his body right and we respect that," coach Michael Cheika said in a statement.

"With injury comes opportunity, and this is the opportunity now for Tolu to make his step up to international rugby."

Latu has been in the Wallabies squad before but never played after he sustained a broken arm.

Toulon winger Drew Mitchell and Western Force loose forward Ben McCalman have also been released after battling long-term injuries.

"We're happy with how Drew and Ben are progressing," Cheika added. "The best thing for both players is to play some regular rugby to get themselves back to full form and fitness."

Fiji-born Naivalu has been selected after he fulfilled his three-year residency requirement.

Prop Alan Ala'alatoa has also been named in the 30-man squad for the games in Pretoria on October 1 and London the following week, after he suffered a knee injury that kept him out of the 36-20 victory over the Pumas in Perth last Saturday.
 
07:41 (GMT+2), Thu, 22 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you donate blood on a regular basis?
Yes
George Herald 19%
No
George Herald 72%
Not on a regular basis, but every once in a while
George Herald 9%
Men
Women
Search
Gert129
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 37 and 47.
Jamesc
I'm a 34 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 48.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up