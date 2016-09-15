Translate to: 

All Black Kaino to miss Argentina test

Bruising loose forward Jerome Kaino will miss the All Blacks' Rugby Championship test against Argentina on October 1 due to a shoulder injury but will link up with the team for their final game against South Africa the following week.Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Bruising loose forward Jerome Kaino will miss the All Blacks' Rugby Championship test against Argentina on October 1 due to a shoulder injury but will link up with the team for their final game against South Africa the following week.

Kaino left the field in the second half of the All Blacks' 41-13 victory over the Springboks in Christchurch on Saturday after injuring his left shoulder.

The victory ensured the All Blacks clinched the title with two rounds of games remaining.

Centre George Moala (knee) and winger Waisake Naholo (hamstring) have returned from injury and will travel with the team.

Utility back Damian McKenzie, who was not in the original Rugby Championship squad but brought in as injury cover, was included after Aaron Cruden was ruled out on Sunday with a groin injury.

Team:

Forwards:Dane Coles, Liam Coltman, Codie Taylor, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Owen Franks, Joe Moody, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Brodie Retallick, Luke Romano, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Whitelock, Elliot Dixon, Jerome Kaino (South Africa only), Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Matt Todd.

Backs:Tawera Kerr-Barlow, TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Lima Sopoaga, Ryan Crotty, Malakai Fekitoa, Anton Lienert-Brown, George Moala, Israel Dagg, Waisake Naholo, Julian Savea, Ben Smith.
 
08:17 (GMT+2), Mon, 19 September 2016
