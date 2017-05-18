A healthy start to Saturdays

The parkrun is a healthy early morning outing for the whole family.

GEORGE NEWS - The parkrun awaits your attendance this Saturday at 08:00 sharp - and every Saturday right through the year. For those perhaps a bit weary of the 'run' part, don't be.

Many participants walk the 5km parkrun that starts at the Garden Route Botanical Garden in Caledon Street in George and meanders through the forest - a scenic outing for the whole family. Even your furry friends, on leashes, are welcome.

Highly popular throughout the country, parkruns take place at many locations and as they are well attended, participants are quite safe. It is a great way to expand your social circle and best of all, it is free.

By visiting the parkrun website, you can create your own profile. Download the weekly barcode, print it out and take it with to the run. The barcode is the key to 300 vitality points for attendance.

The barcode also allows for each participant to receive e-mail correspondence regarding running times for each individual, comparisons within the age groups and much more. Barcodes are also important because they link each individual with an emergency contact person.

More information on the parkrun can be found at www.parkrun.co.za/george . Do not procrastinate; see the park run as your healthy beginning to the weekend. Invite friends to join, take refreshments, and appreciate the picturesque scenery.

Looking forward to seeing you there!

Article by Thomas Duane Hodgson

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'