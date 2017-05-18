Dutchman wins Dauphine stage three

Koen Bouwman.

"It's going to be a huge dynamic of the race here. Whoever gets time tomorrow (Wednesday) in terms of the GC (overall) battle won't necessarily have to go on the offensive in the following days," said Froome.

CYCLING NEWS - Young Dutchman Koen Bouwman was incredulous after emerging from a six-man breakaway to win Tuesday's 184km third stage of the Criterium du Dauphine as the favourites kept their powder dry.Belgian Thomas de Gendt held onto the leader's yellow jersey ahead of Wednesday's 23.5km time-trial, which should see a major shake-up in the overall standings.Three-time winner Chris Froome will expect to move into yellow jersey contention ahead of a weekend where the overall winner will be decided on summit finishes at Alpe d'Huez and Plateau de Solaison.And Froome said gaining time on his overall rivals, such as Romain Bardet and Alberto Contador, would make a major difference for the rest of the race.