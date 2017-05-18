Dovizioso wins in Italy with Ducati

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso.

The four had opened an ominous gap on the rest of the field hitting top speeds of 340kph (211mph) on the long straight and Vinales, on a Yamaha, set much of the pace having won three races so far this season.

MOTORSPORT NEWS - Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso thrilled the home crowds with a stirring MotoGP victory at Mugello on Sunday over championship leader Maverick Vinales.Dovizioso's fellow Italian teammate Danilo Petrucci was third while veteran superstar Valentino Rossi of Yamaha won plaudits for racing in pain from a training accident and finishing fourth having set the early pace.Rossi had gone into the race looking worried and drawn."I couldn't really ride the way I would have liked to," he said. "I will try to recover and be in perfect shape in Barcelona (next weekend)," a deeply disappointed Rossi said.