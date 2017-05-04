'Mercedes now the underdogs'

A Mercedes F1 car.

"I like the notion of underdog," added the Austrian. "Because the underdog is the one that people want to see win. As a matter of fact, I think we have been that since the beginning of the season.

MOTORSPORT NEWS - Once-dominant Mercedes are now the underdogs in the Formula One title race, team boss Toto Wolff said after rivals Ferrari took a resounding one-two in Monaco on Sunday.Sebastian Vettel registered his third win from six races this season and with Kimi Raikkonen finishing runner-up the Italian team celebrated their first one-two since 2010.The result catapulted Ferrari back to the top of the constructors' standings and also sent German Vettel 25 points clear of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton."They deserved to win, they had the quickest car out there," Wolff told reporters.