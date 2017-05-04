A healthy start to Saturday

The parkrun in George.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The parkrun awaits your attendance this Saturday at 08:00 sharp and every Saturday right through the year. For those perhaps a bit weary of the 'run part, don't be.

Many participants walk the 5km parkrun that starts at the Garden Route Botanical Garden in Caledon Street in George and meanders through the forest - a scenic outing for the whole family. Even your furry friends, on leashes, are welcome.

Highly popular throughout the country, the parkrun takes place at many locations and as it is well attended, safety is also good. It is a great way to expand your social circle and best of all, the park run is free.

By visiting the parkrun website , you can create your own profile. Download the weekly barcode, print it out and take it with to the run.

The barcode is the key to 300 vitality points for attendance. The barcode also allows for each participant to receive email correspondence regarding running times for each individual, comparisons within the age groups and much more.

Barcodes are also important because they link each individual with an emergency contact person. Click here for more information on the parkrun . Do not procrastinate, see parkrun as your healthy beginning to the weekend. Invite friends to join, take refreshments with, and appreciate the picturesque scenery.

Looking forward to see you there!

Article by Thomas Duane Hodgson

