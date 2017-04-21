Sagan claims stage, Majka keeps lead

Peter Sagan.

The seven-day race continues on Wednesday with a 159.5-km ride from Santa Barbara to Santa Clarita.

CYCLING NEWS - Slovakia's Peter Sagan turned on the jets during the final uphill stretch to clinch the third stage of the Tour of California on Tuesday.Sagan, a two-times world road race champion, clinched the relatively flat 192.5km stage into Morro Bay, but his Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Rafal Majka retained the yellow jersey he won on Monday's hilly ride through Northern California.Majka leads Lotto NL-Jumbo's George Bennett with Team Sky's Ian Boswell third in the overall standings.Daniel Jaramillo of UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling is leading the King of the Mountain competition.Monday's stage included a violent crash by Latvian rider Toms Skujins, who suffered a concussion, a broken collarbone and grazing that forced him to withdraw from the race.