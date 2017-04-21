Translate to: 

New cycle route launched

New cycle route launched
Western Cape MEC for economic opportunities Alan Winde and a group of cyclists start the inaugural Cross Cape Cycling Route in Plettenberg Bay on May 12.
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Knysna and Bitou communities are set to benefit from a multimillion rand cycling route between Plettenberg Bay and Cape Town, launched last week.
 
The inaugural ride of the Cross Cape Cycle Route – a 742km cycling journey designed to stimulate economic growth in the towns along the way – started in Plettenberg Bay on Friday, May 12 in the town’s main street near Melville’s Corner shopping centre.
 
The route starts in Plettenberg Bay from where riders travel along mostly gravel roads and forest tracks through Knysna, Rheenendal and then George.

They then have to cross over the Montague Pass to Herold, Oudtshoorn, Calitzdorp and Van Wyksdorp. From there, the route takes them towards Riversdale, Suurbraak and Swellendam before they head to Riviersonderend, Greyton and finally into Stellenbosch. 
 
Leading the pack was Western Cape MEC for economic opportunities Alan Winde, who jumped on his own bike to attempt the first journey.
 
“The route was created to sow a seed of entrepreneurship for the communities along the way,” Winde said, explaining that it therefore offers business opportunities to locals ranging from bike repair services and accommodation to restaurants and bike parks or even transport services.
 
He added that individual riders would not only be able to complete the route, but event organisers could arrange races and local entrepreneurs would then be able to package their own offerings around the route.
 
There are no costs involved in completing the route and is open throughout the year.
 
The route is part of the provincial government’s Project Khulisa, a growth strategy which outlines a set of action plans in high-potential sectors such as tourism, agri-processing, and oil and gas.
 
As part of the project there is the target of adding a further 100 000 jobs to the tourism sector.
 
"We're incredibly excited and proud to launch the new Cross Cape Cycle Route. This route will provide cyclists in the Western Cape dynamic trails as well as a multitude of invigorating experiences ranging from delicious culinary offerings to awe-inspiring sights and sounds,” said provincial tourism body Wesgro chief executive Tim Harris.
 
Bitou mayor Peter Lobese said he is very grateful that the small holiday town has been made part of the initiative.
 
“This is going to play a major role in business development and become an economic driver for our town,” he said, adding that he hoped that one day the route would extend beyond the province’s borders.
 
Winde said his vision for the project is that it becomes a "bucket list" activity for cycling enthusiasts.
 
More than R4-million was invested into the initiative over the past financial year.
 
 
Western Cape MEC for economic opportunities Alan Winde at the start of the inaugural Cross Cape Cycling Route in Plettenberg Bay on May 12. Photos: Supplied. 
 
08:19 (GMT+2), Wed, 17 May 2017
