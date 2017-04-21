Majka leads Tour of California

Rafal Majka.

Bennett, however, had gone off too soon and Majka waited on his wheel before producing one devastating late burst to win in 3hrs 43min 46sec. New Zealander Bennett finished just behind in second place.

CYCLING NEWS - Poland's Rafal Majka won the second stage of the Tour of California on Monday, timing a late burst to perfection to claim victory and the overall leader's yellow jersey.Majka was part of a four-man group that pulled away in the closing stages of stage two, an 89.5-mile (144.5-kilometer) run from Modesto to the rolling hills outside San Jose in northern California.LottoNL-Jumbo's George Bennett and Bora-Hansgrohe rider Majka broke for the finish from Ian Boswell of Sky and Lachlan Morton of Dimension Data.