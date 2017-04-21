Running and riding wild in De Rust

Gedurende verlede jaar se Meiringspoort Challenge.

DE RUST NEWS - The picturesque town of De Rust is hosting the Meiringspoort Challenge on 27 May.

The Challenge consists of the Meiringspoort trail run and the Meiringspoort MTB Challenge. Both events offer a choice of a longer and shorter route.

All four routes start and end at the NG Church De Rust. Online entries close at 12:00 on 22 May, but late entries paid in cash will be allowed on the premises between 05:30 and 07:00. Entries are not limited to a specific number of participants. There will be water points along all four routes.

Starting time is 07:30, and the prize giving takes place at 11:30. Everybody who finishes within the cut-off time for the different events will receive a medal. In addition to prize money, there will be lots of lucky draws.

The trail run stretches over two distances of 9.5km (cut-off time 2 hours) and 19.5km (4 hours).

The first part of the trail run route leads runners through unspoilt fynbos in the foothills of the Swartberg, while the second part takes them along a ledge above a river with a breathtaking view of a waterfall. After a few river crossings, the route levels out to take runners back through the town towards the finishing point at the church.

The prize money for the trail run is R9 000.

Participants in the Mountain Bike route have a choice of 31 km (cut-off time 3.5 hours) or 60.5km (cut-off time 5 hours). These routes run through farms on Middelplaas and along the Stompdrift Dam where participants can get a closer look at farming activities in the heart of the Klein Karoo. The prize money is R5 700.

At the church, the hub of all community activities, typical church bazaar fare from braaivleis to pannekoek, roosterkoek and vetkoek will be for sale. Besides fresh meat, there will also be home-baked cakes available at a coffee shop.

For more information on the Trail Run, contact Pieter Schoeman at 082 377 0547, and for more information on the MTB Challenge, contact Henkie du Plessis at 082 396 4094. Alternatively, send an email to

meiringspoortchallenge.co.za For more detail, visit the website at www.meiringspoortchallenge.co.za or have a look at the Facebook page at Meiringspoort Trail Run and MTB Challenge Group.

