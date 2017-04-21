Nibali 'cautious' as Giro tips Quintana

Vincenzo Nibali.
CYCLING NEWS - Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali said top rivals and a "terrible" third week of the Giro d'Italia will fully test him as he targets a third pink jersey in the 100th edition of the race.
Less than two weeks after the tragic death of former Astana teammate Michele Scarponi, there is a nascent expectation on Nibali to honour the 37-year-old's memory by conquering his third Giro title.
But despite triumphing twice (2013, 2016), either side of a maiden Tour de France triumph in 2015, Colombian Nairo Quintana – not Nibali – is the favourite for a particularly gruelling 100th edition of the race, first held in 1909.
As a result, 32-year-old Bahrain team leader Nibali will opt for a "cautious approach" and try to keep his powder dry for a "terrible" third week that includes several punishing climbs at high altitude.
"We've put in the work as a team to be here in the best condition possible. I have a lot of respect for my adversaries," Nibali said on Wednesday, two days before the first of three stages in Sardinia takes the peloton over 206km from Alghero to Olbia.
"It'll be a long challenge with a lot of unknowns. (Event director) Mauro Vegni has made the route even more difficult than in previous years.
09:16 (GMT+2), Thu, 04 May 2017
