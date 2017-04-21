Nibali 'cautious' as Giro tips Quintana

Vincenzo Nibali.

"It'll be a long challenge with a lot of unknowns. (Event director) Mauro Vegni has made the route even more difficult than in previous years.

CYCLING NEWS - Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali said top rivals and a "terrible" third week of the Giro d'Italia will fully test him as he targets a third pink jersey in the 100th edition of the race.Less than two weeks after the tragic death of former Astana teammate Michele Scarponi, there is a nascent expectation on Nibali to honour the 37-year-old's memory by conquering his third Giro title.But despite triumphing twice (2013, 2016), either side of a maiden Tour de France triumph in 2015, Colombian Nairo Quintana – not Nibali – is the favourite for a particularly gruelling 100th edition of the race, first held in 1909.As a result, 32-year-old Bahrain team leader Nibali will opt for a "cautious approach" and try to keep his powder dry for a "terrible" third week that includes several punishing climbs at high altitude."We've put in the work as a team to be here in the best condition possible. I have a lot of respect for my adversaries," Nibali said on Wednesday, two days before the first of three stages in Sardinia takes the peloton over 206km from Alghero to Olbia.