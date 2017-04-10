Substance abuse in sport

Generic image.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - A substance abuse workshop will be held on Thursday 4 May at 18:00 as part of the Eden Sport Council's (EdenSC) capacity building programme.

The workshop will be take place in the George civic center's conference hall in York Street.

It will be presented Hendrik de Villiers, former South African and international triathlon athlete, now working for the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids). Hans van der Veen, well-known South African athlete and psychologist, will talk about the psychological effect of drugs in sport.

The workshop will run for approximately two hours. This is a very important topic at present and EdenSC would like to empower members for the challenges of drugs in sport.

