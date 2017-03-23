Translate to: 

Cossacks riders show their class at Sanesa qualifier

Rochelle Wittmann, on Dinkum, in action at the third Sanesa qualifier which took place at George Riding Club.
GEORGE NEWS - The third Sanesa qualifier took place at George Riding Club recently where six riders of one of the local schools, Cossacks Riding School, achieved excellent results.
 
The results of the Cossack riders are as follow:
Shaylyn Smith on Jingle Bells:
1st working riding; 1st handy hunter; 1st working hunter 80cm; 1st 90cm competition; 1st 90cm normal competition; and 1st 80cm Equitation.
 
Carlea Van Wyk on League of his Own:
1st handy hunter; 2nd working riding; 2nd 80cm working hunter; and 2nd 80cm Equitation.
 
Rochelle Wittmann on Dinkum:
1st 80cm working hunter; 2nd working riding; 2nd prelim dressage test 4; 3rd prelim dressage test 1; 1st 80cm normal competition; 2nd 80cm competition; and 2nd 90cm Accumulator.
 
Ryna Heyns on Shadowfax:
2nd handy hunter; 1st working riding; 1st 70cm Equitation; 2nd 70cm competition; and 3rd 70cm working hunter.
Lisa Kleyn on Mr Bean: 3rd working riding; 1st 70cm working hunter; 2nd 80cm competition; 2nd 70cm Equitation; and 2nd handy hunter.
 
Sunique Stander on Nina: 4th 60cm working hunter; 2nd 50cm ideal time; 1st 50cm normal competition; and 5th 50cm Equitation.
 
 
Carlea van Wyk (left) and Shaylen Smith, two of the top achievers from the Cossacks Riding School.  
 
 
Ryna Heyns, on Shadowfax, with her medals. Photos: Roger Young  
 
