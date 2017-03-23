Redstone MTB and trail run in May

During a previous Red Stone MTB.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The well known Redstone MTB and trail running weekend is entering its second decade and will, as usual, take place at Buffelskloof, Kruisrivier near Calitzdorp on 12 and 13 May.

"Redstone is the flagship fundraising event of the Redstone Hills Trust that aims to assist the less privileged in the area," said Louis Smit on behalf of the Redstone committee.

The 11km night ride, night run and potjiekos dinner are scheduled for the Friday. Saturday is race day where young and old will compete over 11, 17, 43 and 60 km on their bikes and 11 and 19km in their running shoes. The 17 km MTB event was added to cater for the junior riders in the Eden district. Competitors and their families may also join in the festivities of the plaasbazaar with mouthwatering “pannekoeke” and “roosterkoeke” and other delicious food. There will also be a beer garden to rehydrate.

"We are proud to announce that three unique floating trophies, designed and made by local artist Roger Young, will be jointly awarded to the male and female winners of the 60 km MTB race, the 43 km MTB race and 20 km Trail run respectively."

Although the main attraction of Redstone is to spend quality time with your family in a spectacular setting, it also offers a chance to do some competitive riding and running and riders may improve their index as Redstone, which is a CSA sanctioned event, is now also part of SA Seeding's event calendar.

Jakhals Events will sponsor ten development riders to participate and will cover the entry fee, bicycle and helmet. The trust will also sponsor twenty development riders from the local community.

"Come and join us for a combination of Little Karoo hospitality, great racing and a fun filled family weekend and help the Trust to alleviate the needs of the local community."

See their website for more information and a link to the Cycle Events online entry portal. Online entries close on 5 May but late entries will be accepted from 17:00-18:30 on Friday and 06:00 – 08:00 on Saturday. You may also contact Corne Botha at 073 194 2948 for enquiries.

Information provided by Redstone Hills Trust and photographs by Roger Young.

'We bring you the latest Klein Karoo, Garden Route news'