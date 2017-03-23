Verstappen apologises for Massa remark

Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman, who won huge admiration for a stellar drive through the field to third place at a rainswept Interlagos circuit last year, took to Instagram to clarify remarks that went down badly in Brazil.

MOTORSPORT NEWS - Max Verstappen apologised to Brazilian Formula One fans on Monday after a comment about Felipe Massa caused offence at the weekend.The 19-year-old Red Bull driver had accused the Williams veteran of wrecking his best lap in qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix and was asked by reporters whether he would be speaking to him."Well, he's a Brazilian. So there's not much to discuss," Verstappen had replied.