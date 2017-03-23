Stilbaai Mountain Bike Challenge

And off we go!

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The laurels at the Amana Properties Stilbaai MTB Challenge on Saturday 15 April went to the national and international factory rider, Erik 'The Lion King of Mountain Biking’ Kleinhans.

Kleinhans, who was born in George and matriculated at Hoër Landbouskool Oakdale in Riversdale, completed the distance in 2:22,09. It was, however, a close battle in the 61km race as he beat CP van Wyk by a mere two minutes and 20 seconds.

Leonardo van Onselen finished third for an all Stellenbosch podium. Van Onselen was again only two seconds ahead of Du Toit Hugo with Neil du Preez rounding off the top five. There were 61 entrants in this class and 60 finishers.

PHOTOS: WILMA ADAMSON, SOUTH CAPE FORUM EDITOR

