First Destiny-Rise of Iron showcases class bodybuilding

Deseray shows why she deserves the title.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Ashley Massyn won the first Destiny-Rise of Iron bodybuilding competition on Saturday in Mossel Bay, taking home the overall title and open senior men under 75kg division, while Deseray du Toit from George won the open fitness bikini division.

The show was hosted by Body Building and Fitness South Africa (BBFSA) and Physical Culture Association (PCA).

The Garden Route Casino Bodybuilding and Fitness Classic will be held on Saturday 24 June.

Ashley Massyn from Port Elizabeth won the first Destiny-Rise of Iron bodybuilding competition on Saturday in Mossel Bay. Photos: Stehan Schoeman .

