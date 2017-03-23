Pascal Wehrlein returns to drive for Sauber after injury

Pascal Wehrlein

He came in for criticism because of the number of times in the past that other drivers have raced in physical adversity.

MOTORSPORT NEWS - Pascal Wehrlein will return for Sauber at this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.The team say he will be back in the car at Sakhir after missing the first two races because of a lack of fitness.Wehrlein's winter training programme was affected by a back injury suffered in a crash in January's Race of Champions event.The 22-year-old German drove in Friday practice at the first race in Australia but then pulled out saying he was not strong enough to race.Wehrlein was replaced for the first two races by Ferrari third driver Antonio Giovinazzi, who impressed with his pace but suffered two heavy accidents in the space of two days in China last weekend.Wehrlein's decision not to take part in Melbourne and Shanghai came despite being given medical clearance to race.