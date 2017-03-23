Lady beats men in pool challenge

Carmen Mostert from Tarantino's won the Ultimate Pool Challenge which was played between patrons of four popular drinking holes in George.

GEORGE NEWS - A total of 32 players from popular drinking holes in George took part in the second combined Ultimate Pool Challenge for men and women in the last few weeks.

The top eight players from Murray's, Tarantino's, Krug Zonder Naam (KZN) and Dragons Den made it through to the quater finals.The finals were played at KZN between Carmen Mostert from Tarantino's and Riaan Basson from KZN, with Carmen victorius in the final.

The finals results were: 1. Carmen Mostert (Tarantino's). 2. Riaan Basson (KZN). 3. Deon Pace (Murray's). 4. Francois Albert (Murray's). 5. Heinie Eilerd (Murray's). 6. Armand Theron (Tarantino's). 7. Mickey Theron (Murray's). 8. Pierre Ebertson (Tarantino's.).

The game is unique due to the system where points are allocated by the balls left on the table by the losing player. Each time five games were played between the scheduled players and all the points earned were accumulated to a final point which determined the winner.

The same series was played last year during August, but it was a separate men and women's league.

SAB sponsored the prices while Deon Pace and Mickey Theron sponsored the remarkable floating trophy. The next challenge will be in August this year.

