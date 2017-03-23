'Young dude' Verstappen ready for desert dust-up

Max Verstappen.

The 19-year-old Dutchman began in 16th after an engine misfire in qualifying and tore past nine cars on the first lap alone, suggesting fears that the sport's new rules had made overtaking harder were premature.

MOTORSPORT NEWS - Lewis Hamilton boldly christened himself "brave warrior" after winning the Chinese Grand Prix but the three-time world champion will have more than just title rival Sebastian Vettel to contend with this week in Bahrain.As Hamilton celebrated a third Shanghai victory in four years with his Mercedes team, he unveiled a new tattoo on the left side of his ribcage bearing the Chinese characters "Brave Warrior" and "Love".But the Briton's thunder had already been stolen by a jaw-dropping drive from Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who finished third behind Ferrari's Vettel after starting near the back of the grid.