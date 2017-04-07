Translate to: 

Mercedes have to raise game to meet Ferrari challenge

Mercedes have to raise game to meet Ferrari challenge
Vettel dashed Mercedes’ hopes of extending their spell of dominance into a 4th straight season by winning the opening round in Australia.
MOTORSPORT NEWS  - Formula One triple champion Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes will have to raise their game if they are to beat a resurgent Ferrari in Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel dashed Mercedes’ hopes of extending their spell of dominance into a fourth straight season by comfortably winning last month’s season-opening round in Australia.

Hamilton was second ahead of new team-mate Valtteri Bottas.”It wasn’t ours to lose,” said Hamilton, who went into the Melbourne race as the favourite. “It was both of ours to win and they did a better job at the end of the day.

“For sure you can always go back in lots of scenarios and say if you’d done this differently you could win, but that’s hindsight,” said the Briton, who lost precious time bottled up behind Max Verstappen’s slower Red Bull after pitting early. “...So we have to do a better job.”

For his part, Vettel tipped Mercedes as favourites to win the Chinese Grand Prix.

His win at the Albert Park circuit ended a victory drought for Ferrari and the German stretching back to the Singapore Grand Prix in September 2015.

It also raised hopes the combination could emerge as genuine title challengers to Mercedes, who have swept the drivers and constructors’ crowns for the last three years straight.

The German outfit, though, have won four of the last five races in China while Hamilton, who also has four wins, is by far the most successful driver at the track.
 
08:50 (GMT+2), Fri, 07 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Rings
Rings
A new chapter in the beloved 'Ring' horror franchise. A young woman becomes...
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is...
Power Rangers
Power Rangers
Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something...
Jagveld
Jagveld
Emma le Roux is on her way home to the family farm in the Great Karoo....
Rock Dog
Rock Dog
Bodi (Luke Wilson), a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff, is expected to become the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think President Jacob Zuma should step down?
Yes
George Herald 98%
No
George Herald 2%
Men
Women
Search
Annaboom
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 50.
Wildboer78
I'm a 39 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 22 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up