Kristoff wins De Panne stage

Thursday's stage is split into two sections with a morning run around De Panne and an afternoon time trial over 14.2km.

CYCLING NEWS - Norway's Alexander Kristoff won a bunch sprint ahead of Belgium's Edward Theuns and German ace Marcel Kittel to claim stage two of the Three Days of De Panne after a hilly 193km ride from Zottegem on Wednesday.Local rider Philippe Gilbert strengthened his overall lead after his solo win on stage one.The 34-year-old Ardennes Classics specialist put in some powerful turns at the front in a final 50km marked by breaks in the peloton. Gilbert's efforts eventually dropped Australian Luke Durbridge, who was in second place overnight.Gilbert holds a 50-second lead on Matthias Brandle in the overall standings, with Kristoff 1min 07sec behind in third ahead of the final day's racing.